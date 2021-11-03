Chandigarh: To ease the sufferings caused due to the loss of livelihood of construction workers in the wake of Covid pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced another installment of interim financial relief of Rs 3,100 each for all construction workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board.Also Read - Use Innovative Ways, Take Help of Religious Leaders: PM Urges District Officials to Scale Up Vaccination

The financial grant of R 3100 will bring cheers on the faces of the construction workers and their families on the joyous festival of lights.

"On the eve of Diwali, my government announces financial relief of Rs 3100 each for construction workers registered with BOCW Welfare Board (3.17 lakh workers across the State). A "Shagun" for workers as they have suffered immense losses in the wake of Covid Pandemic," CM Channi said in a tweet.

On the eve of Diwali, My Govt. announces financial relief of Rs.3100 each for construction workers registered with BOCW Welfare Board (3.17 lakh workers across the State). A "Shagun" for workers as they have suffered immense losses in the wake of Covid Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/xpnLQRsVDt — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 3, 2021

Apart from this, the Punjab Chief Minister said that this amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of construction workers.

It must be noted that there are nearly 3.17 lakh construction workers registered across the state under the BOCW Welfare Board. For the Diwali bonanza, the state exchequer will bear the burden of Rs 90-100 crore.

In the meantime, CM Channi has asked the sarpanch and councilors of rural and urban areas to register more and more laborers so that they can also take advantage of other schemes of the welfare board.

Chief Minister Channi himself is the chairman of welfare board and said the livelihood of these construction workers has been affected due to the corona epidemic, so this step of financial help has been taken.

With a few months left for the assembly elections in Punjab, Chief Minister Channi is announcing such schemes and help for the workers in the state.

Recently, the Punjab government decided to cut electricity rates by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, which came into force with immediate effect. Apart from this, an increase of 11 percent has been announced in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees.