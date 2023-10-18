Home

Diwali Bonus: Centre Approves Diwali Bonus for These Employees | Check Notification Here

Modi government on Tuesday approved a Diwali bonus for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces, with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000.

Ahead of Diwali. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that state government employees will receive 4% DA hike.

Diwali Bonus: The Modi government on Tuesday revived the Diwali bonus for its employees belonging to group C and Group D and certain categories of group B. The Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry, in an office memorandum, informed that the employees Group C, D and contractuals will get bonus this year, subject to fulfilling certain conditions of service. The maximum limit for payment of bonus under these orders will be Rs 7,000 monthly salary, it said.

The bonus will also be applicable to eligible employees of central paramilitary and armed forces. Reports also suggested that the Centre is also likely to announce the DA/DR hike of the Central Employees and Pensioners before Diwali.

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday fixed the ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) for central government employees at Rs 7,000 for 2022-23.

Earlier today, in an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry said non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for the accounting year 2022-23 has been granted to the central government employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in Group B’, who are not covered by any productivity-linked bonus scheme.

The ceiling for payment of ad hoc bonus under these orders will be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000, it said. The payment of ad hoc bonus will also be admissible to the eligible employees of Central Para Military Forces and Armed Forces.

