Diwali bonus for Indian Railway employees: Modi govt announces bonus of 78 days; details here

The Union Cabinet has approved a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus worth Rs 2,009.61 crore for over 11.4 lakh non-gazetted Indian Railways employees.

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Diwali bonus for Indian Railway employees

Diwali bonus: In a matter of good news for railway employees ahead of Diwali, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved bonus of 78 days, that is, productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for railway employees. In the recent big decision, the central government has decided that the PLB payment to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays. Here are all the details you need to know about the productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for railway employees.

How much productivity-linked bonus (PLB) will railway employees get?

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days, in recognition of the excellent performance by the Railway staff. The amount will be paid to various staff categories, like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, points men, ministerial staff, and other Group ‘C staff.

PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages

“This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways,” the statement added.

In FY26, Railways loaded a record cargo of 1,670 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 billion passengers.

Indian Railways recorded a 5.4 per cent year-on-year increase in freight loading in August 2026, while passenger traffic also grew during the month, reflecting sustained demand for rail-based transportation across the country. The national transporter loaded 137.9 million tonnes of freight in August 2026, compared with 130.9 million tonnes in the same month last year. Freight revenue also increased by 6.27 per cent year-on-year during the month.

Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB): Eligibility Criteria

The Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB) is granted exclusively to non-gazetted Indian Railways personnel. Category-wise eligible Group C staff include:

Track Maintainers & Pointsmen

Loco Pilots & Train Managers (Guards)

Station Masters & Field Supervisors

Technicians & Technician Helpers

Ministerial & Office Support Staff

Other Group C Railway Employees

Note: Personnel serving in the Railway Protection Force (RPF/RPSF) are traditionally excluded from the PLB framework.

The increase in freight movement is expected to strengthen rail-based supply chains for industries and improve the movement of essential commodities, raw materials, and finished goods across regions. The railway network also expanded its freight-handling infrastructure during the month with the commissioning of five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs).

(With inputs from agencies)