New Delhi: The Supreme Court has approved the Delhi government’s move to increase minimum wages of its employees. The top court has also directed the government to publish the official notification in connection with this.

The apex court has also conveyed to the government that all the government employees who are graduates will get at least Rs 19,572 as monthly salary. Besides this, the government has fixed Rs 17,991 and Rs 14,842 as minimum monthly wages for skilled and unskilled labourers respectively. For semi-skilled labourers, Rs 16,341 has been fixed as minimum monthly wage.

The development pertains to March 2017, when the Delhi government put forward a proposal to increase salaries of contract employees by as much as 11.1%. However, the move was challenged in the Delhi High Court by industries after which, in August 2018, the court put a stay on the government’s move. The Delhi government moved top court against the high court’s decision after which, almost two years later, the government received a go-ahead from the Supreme Court.

The move is likely to benefit over 50 lakh workers.

However, the Justice UU Lalit-headed bench also made it clear that no employee will receive any arrears. The Arvind Kejriwal government is likely to come up with an official notification announcing the move, soon.

The top court judgment comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi which are likely to take place in February 2020.