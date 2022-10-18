Early Diwali Gift For Govt Employees: Diwali is almost here and along comes additional expense. Therefore, bringing cheers to the employees ahead of this festival, the state government of Bihar has announced the early remittance of salary than usual time this month in view of important festivals like Diwali and Chhath.Also Read - Diwali Gift For Amrapali Homebuyers, 2K Flats Ready For Possession By Festival, 11K By December

While Diwali will fall on October 24, it will be followed, less than a week later, by Chhath, arguably the state's most popular festival, which is marked by three days of austerities.

"Government employees in Bihar will be getting earlier than usual remittance of salary this month in view of the upcoming festivities, state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Monday. He said a decision to this effect was taken by the department after consultation with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Payment of salaries will begin on October 20, he said. “Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, festivities had been subdued in the past couple of years. This year, the people will be looking forward to celebrating with gusto. To help them, the government decided to pay this month’s salary early,” Chaudhary added.