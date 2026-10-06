Diwali-Chhath special train: Indian Railways to run special trains on these routes; check fare, stoppages, duration here

For passengers travelling between Ayodhya and Delhi, train Nos 04213/04214 Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar Terminal Special will make 36 trips.

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New Delhi: With an aim to handle the Diwali and Chhath puja rush, the Indian Railways has announced several festival special trains. Services will connect key cities across north, east and south India, with additional trips scheduled through October and November, as reported by Business Today.

Kanpur-Bengaluru Special Train

Train No 04131 Kanpur Central-SMVT Bengaluru Special will run every Sunday from October 4

The train will depart for Kanpur at 4:30 pm.

The return 04132 SMVT Bengaluru-Kanpur Central Special will operate every Wednesday from October 7, leaving Bengaluru at 7:10 am.

The train will halt at major stations including Prayagraj, Satna, Itarsi, Nagpur, Vijayawada, Nellore, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Krishnarajapuram.

Varanasi-Delhi Special: 50 trips

The 04209/04210 Varanasi-Delhi Reserved Special Express will make 50 trips during the festive period.

Train No 04209 will leave Varanasi at 10:15 pm and reach Delhi at 1:45 pm the next day

The train will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from October 2 to November 27.

The return 04210 will depart Delhi at 6:50 pm and arrive in Varanasi at 9:50 am the following day.

It will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from October 2 to November 28.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper and general coaches.

Ayodhya-Delhi Special

For passengers travelling between Ayodhya and Delhi, train Nos 04213/04214 Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar Terminal Special will make 36 trips.

The Ayodhya-Delhi service will depart Ayodhya Cantt at 6:20 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 6:10 am the next day.

The return train will leave Anand Vihar at 9 am and arrive at Ayodhya Cantt at 10 pm.

The services are scheduled between October 1 and November 30.

Chandigarh-Patna And Firozpur-Patna Specials

Railways has also planned additional services for passengers travelling from Punjab and Chandigarh to Bihar.

The Chandigarh-Patna Special (04512/04511) will make 18 trips

The train will pass through Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Varanasi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara and Danapur.

The Firozpur Cantt-Patna Special (04616/04615) will make 16 trips, with stops including Moga, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Varanasi and Buxar.

How To Book Tickets?

For the convenience of the passengers, we have mentioned the process below via which they can book their tickets:

Passengers can book seats through the IRCTC website and app, as well as railway reservation counters. For live train status, schedules and seat availability, passengers can use NTES. Railway assistance is available through the integrated 139 RailMadad helpline.

With festive demand expected to rise sharply, these additional services are intended to provide more travel options on some of the busiest routes during the Diwali and Chhath period.