Diwali, Dhanteras 2026: Which Indian states have biggest Gold jewellery markets? Full list here

New Delhi: Gold and silver witnessed modest gains on November 5, supported by a weaker US dollar and falling crude oil prices, while uncertainty surrounding the US midterm elections lent further support to safe-haven demand. Domestic gold futures for December 4 delivery inched 1.48 percent to Rs 1,45,356 per 10 grams, and silver rose 1.31 percent to Rs 1,90,200 per kilogram from its previous close on the Multi Commodity Exchange. MCX spot gold closed the Tuesday (Nov. 4) session at Rs 1,41,255 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 1,85,654 per kilogram.
|City
|24K Gold (₹/gm)
|22K Gold (₹/gm)
|18K Gold (₹/gm)
|Chennai
|14,292
|13,101
|10,736
|Mumbai
|14,281
|13,091
|10,711
|Delhi
|14,296
|13,106
|10,726
|Kolkata
|14,281
|13,091
|10,711
|Bangalore
|14,281
|13,091
|10,711
|Hyderabad
|14,281
|13,091
|10,711
|Kerala
|14,281
|13,091
|10,711
|Pune
|14,281
|13,091
|10,711
|Vadodara
|14,286
|13,096
|10,716
|Ahmedabad
|14,286
|13,096
|10,716
In India, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala are among the states with the biggest gold jewellery markets. Here is the list
It is important to note that Tamil Nadu accounts for the single-largest share of household gold ownership and demand in India. This is driven by deep-rooted cultural traditions, high household gold ownership in urban areas (over 91 percent), and major jewellery retail hubs such as T. Nagar in Chennai. Overall, South India contributes approximately 40 percent to 45 percent of the country’s total gold jewellery demand.
Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, boasts a massive retail and wholesale jewellery market, led by the historic Zaveri Bazaar, which is recognised as India’s largest gold and bullion trading hub. The state also ranks among the top markets in terms of organised retail store share, accounting for approximately 14 percent, and has a significant share of the country’s total consumer spending on jewellery.
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