Diwali, Dhanteras 2026: Which Indian states have biggest Gold jewellery markets? Full list here

The gold rate in Noida on November 5, 2026, is ₹14,296 per gram (₹1,42,960 per 10 grams) for 24K pure gold, and ₹13,105 per gram (₹1,31,050 per 10 grams) for 22K standard gold

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/diwali-dhanteras-gold-rate-silver-prices-bullion-market-sarafa-bazar-mcx-tamil-nadu-kerala-maharashtra-west-bengal-uttar-pradesh-zaveri-bazaar-8542333/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Gold and silver witnessed modest gains on November 5, supported by a weaker US dollar and falling crude oil prices, while uncertainty surrounding the US midterm elections lent further support to safe-haven demand. Domestic gold futures for December 4 delivery inched 1.48 percent to Rs 1,45,356 per 10 grams, and silver rose 1.31 percent to Rs 1,90,200 per kilogram from its previous close on the Multi Commodity Exchange. MCX spot gold closed the Tuesday (Nov. 4) session at Rs 1,41,255 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 1,85,654 per kilogram.

Gold Rates Across Major Indian Cities (₹ per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹/gm) 22K Gold (₹/gm) 18K Gold (₹/gm) Chennai 14,292 13,101 10,736 Mumbai 14,281 13,091 10,711 Delhi 14,296 13,106 10,726 Kolkata 14,281 13,091 10,711 Bangalore 14,281 13,091 10,711 Hyderabad 14,281 13,091 10,711 Kerala 14,281 13,091 10,711 Pune 14,281 13,091 10,711 Vadodara 14,286 13,096 10,716 Ahmedabad 14,286 13,096 10,716

In India, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala are among the states with the biggest gold jewellery markets. Here is the list

Tamil Nadu (South India):

It is important to note that Tamil Nadu accounts for the single-largest share of household gold ownership and demand in India. This is driven by deep-rooted cultural traditions, high household gold ownership in urban areas (over 91 percent), and major jewellery retail hubs such as T. Nagar in Chennai. Overall, South India contributes approximately 40 percent to 45 percent of the country’s total gold jewellery demand.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, boasts a massive retail and wholesale jewellery market, led by the historic Zaveri Bazaar, which is recognised as India’s largest gold and bullion trading hub. The state also ranks among the top markets in terms of organised retail store share, accounting for approximately 14 percent, and has a significant share of the country’s total consumer spending on jewellery.

Karnataka (South India):

Karnataka features high urban household gold ownership (around 86.8%)

It also acts as a major regional jewellery and investment market.

Karnataka leads the country in actual gold mining and production (contributing over 80% of India’s gold mining).

Kerala (South India):

Kerala has some of the highest per-capita gold consumption and strong household affinity for plain gold jewellery tied to weddings and savings.

Thrissur in Kerala is widely known as a major wholesale gold jewellery manufacturing and trading capital.

Other Key States: