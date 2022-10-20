Diwali 2022 Latest Update: As people love to buy electronic home appliances during festive time, the demand for such products is expected to surge this Diwali season. Home appliances such as TV, fridge, washing machine, vacuum cleaners and microwave ovens might witness strong year-on-year growth, according to data from market research firm GfK Market Intelligence.Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Withdraws ₹500 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Public Places

"Based on past trends, these four products (TV, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners and washing machine) are expected to drive the growth of the consumer durable industry growth during this festive season as well," GfK Market Intelligence was quoted as saying by News18.

Another reason for such huge demand is that several online and offline stores offer discounts on such products during the festive season, which might further boost consumer durable items sales.

In the festive season, Diwali accounts for about 17–19 per cent of all sales annually and the contribution is more for small domestic appliance categories (up to 23 per cent).

Speaking to the news portal, GfK Head (Market Intelligence-India) Anant Jain said, “As a result of the epidemic outbreak, consumer goods sales have been facing challenges for the past two years, but now things appear to be returning to normal. The fact that certain significant sectors experienced strong double-digit growth in Q1 of 2022 is proof that the offline market has received a stimulus with shoppers moving back to the market to shop.”

He further added that consumer durables in 2022-23 saw a good start to the July-September with a 17 per cent YoY volume gain in July 2022 and a 21 per cent jump in value for major domestic appliances.

According to GfK, consumers have responded in a most favourable manner to smart appliances, which require minimal maintenance and have a wide range of capabilities.

Crisil in its September report said the consumer durables sector is likely to witness a double-digit volume growth, pushing its revenue up by 15-18 per cent to Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal, despite increasing margin pressure.

Crisil also added that a 10-13 per cent spike in demand/volume, which will be driven by both urban and rural segments — led mostly by the AC and refrigerator segments, though rural demand will come into play in the second half of the fiscal.