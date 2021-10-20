New Delhi: Diwali, the festival of lights, is an occasion where you exchange cash or gifts with your family and friends and spread positive vibes to your loved ones. But, have you ever thought of these gifts from an income tax perspective? The gifts you receive may not always be tax-free. You may be required to pay taxes on some of them.Also Read - SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Ireland Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

Although the Gift Tax Act was abolished in 1998, all gifts you receive during Diwali or any other festival may not be tax exempt. Not only do you have to declare all gifts while filing your income tax return (ITR), you may also have to shell out income tax on gifts according to your tax slab.

Diwali gift or Diwali bonus from employer:

If you receive any gift voucher or token worth more than Rs. 5,000 from your employer on any ceremonial occasion like Diwali or New Year, then it is treated as part of your salary and taxed according to your tax slab.

The tax exemption is limited to gift vouchers or tokens totalling less than Rs. 5,000 in any given financial year. Therefore, if you receive two vouchers totalling more than ₹ 5,000 during a financial year then you will be taxed.

However, There is no tax exemption on cash given as a gift by an employer. Mistry points out that even if you get ₹ 2,000 cash from your employer, it is taxable as income from salary.

To Be Noted: The Rs 5,000 limit is for an entire financial year, so the total value of all gifts and bonuses in any given year has to be below Rs 5,000 for it to remain tax-free.

Gifts from relatives- Exemptions, Tax implications

Gifts amounting up to fifty thousand, received from certain relatives is excluded. Relatives for the purpose of such exclusion include spouse, brothers, and sisters of the receiver himself. It also includes brothers and sisters of the spouse. Relative here further includes all the persons who are lineally ascendants of decedents of the recipient. The spouses of all the persons enumerated above are also covered within the definition of relatives. Though the definition of relatives is very vast still it does not include all your relatives.

For example, if you make a gift of ₹ 1 lakh to your wife on Diwali or at any other time during the year, then there is no tax liability for her. But any income she derives from that gift, like interest or profit on investment, will be taxable in your income tax returns.

What about Diwali gifts from friends?

There’s some good news here as gifts of an amount up to Rs 50,000 from friends or non-relatives are not taxable. This means that if you have received a gift of up to Rs 49,000 then the same is exempt from tax but if the total value reaches even Rs 50,001 in a given financial year, then the tax is applicable on the whole of the amount. And here’s the caveat: the Rs 50,000 exemption is an aggregate total.

So if three different people have gifted you Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 26,000 in a given financial year, then your exemption limit will be breached and you will be taxed on the entire amount of Rs 55,000 and not just the balance amount of Rs 5,000.