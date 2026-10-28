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Diwali gift for central govt employees as Modi govt approves DA hike ahead of festive season

The Modi Cabinet approves a 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for central government employees and pensioners ahead of the festive season.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: October 28, 2026, 4:02 PM IST
Diwali gift for central govt employees as Modi govt approves DA hike ahead of festive season
Image for representational purposes

DA hike update: In a matter of good news for central government employees ahead of the Diwali season, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, effective July 1, 2026. With a corresponding increase in DR on basic pension, the increase in DA forms from existing 60% to 63% of basic pay. The increase will be effective from July 1, 2026. The decision will benefit 48.54 lakh employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners. Here are all the details you need to know about the DA hike announced by Union Cabinet.

Information and Broadcasting Minister announces DA hike

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision to increase the DA and DR ahead of Diwali.

Read more: DA hike: Himachal Pradesh announces 5% increase, additional Rs 10,000 for Class IV staff, arrears with November salary – Details here

The decision of the Union Cabinet is significant as it will benefit about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. However, for the government, it comes with a combined annual impact on the exchequer of Rs 10,016 crore.

The increase follows the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission. The government had raised the allowance to 60% in its previous revision, effective January 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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