Diwali gift for central govt employees as Modi govt approves DA hike ahead of festive season

The Modi Cabinet approves a 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for central government employees and pensioners ahead of the festive season.

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DA hike update: In a matter of good news for central government employees ahead of the Diwali season, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, effective July 1, 2026. With a corresponding increase in DR on basic pension, the increase in DA forms from existing 60% to 63% of basic pay. The increase will be effective from July 1, 2026. The decision will benefit 48.54 lakh employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners. Here are all the details you need to know about the DA hike announced by Union Cabinet.

Information and Broadcasting Minister announces DA hike

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision to increase the DA and DR ahead of Diwali.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “Today, four major decisions were taken by the Cabinet. Among these four decisions, two are set to significantly strengthen our country’s manufacturing sector. They will boost employment and, by fostering manufacturing, contribute to the overall strength of the economy. Specifically, a program for the manufacturing of containers was approved today. The Cabinet, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, also approved a scheme for the manufacturing of sports goods…. The third initiative focuses on capacity building in our rural areas, ensuring that development is driven by local planning, addresses local issues, and utilizes local resources…. This third initiative, the ‘Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Yojana,’ is different; it is designed based on the actual needs at the grassroots level. Finally, the fourth decision is a Diwali gift from the Prime Minister to 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, in the form of an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). These are the four major decisions taken by the Cabinet today, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister.” — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

The decision of the Union Cabinet is significant as it will benefit about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. However, for the government, it comes with a combined annual impact on the exchequer of Rs 10,016 crore.

The increase follows the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission. The government had raised the allowance to 60% in its previous revision, effective January 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies)