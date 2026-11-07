Diwali gift for employees of Uttar Pradesh as Yogi govt announces DA hike; check new rates here

The Uttar Pradesh government has raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 5% to 63% for state employees, effective July 1, 2026, providing major financial relief ahead of Diwali.

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DA hike- Representational image

Uttar Pradesh DA hike update: In a major festive booster for state workforce, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced a 5 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees. Headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state administration issued an official order revising the DA rate from 58 per cent to 63 per cent. The financial relief applies retrospectively from July 1, 2026, benefiting lakhs of workers across departments, local bodies, and educational institutions ahead of the festival season.

Uttar Pradesh DA Hike

Rate Revision: Dearness Allowance increased by 5%, raising the total payout from 58% to 63%. Read more: Diwali bonus: Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation to give Rs 10,000 to 83,000 employees, hikes DA to 60%

Effective Date: Implemented retrospectively with effect from July 1, 2026.

Payment Timeline: Revised DA will be paid in cash starting with the November 2026 salary payout.

Arrears Handling: Arrears covering the four-month period from July 1 to October 31, 2026, will be credited directly to the General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of eligible employees.

The enhanced dearness allowance will be paid along with the regular salary for November 2026. This government decision will benefit lakhs of employees across the state, a report by PTI news agency said.

The move by the Yogi Adityanath government will provide relief not only to the state’s regular employees but also to staff in aided educational institutions, urban local bodies, and other eligible categories of employees, the statement said.

Gujarat government DA hike

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its 4.62 lakh serving employees and 5.07 lakh pensioners, providing relief to over 9.69 lakh beneficiaries ahead of Diwali.

The decision, taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will be effective from July 1, 2026, and is in line with the Centre’s decision, senior cabinet member and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said.

A week ago, the Union Cabinet approved a 3 per cent hike in the DA for central government employees and pensioners.

The beneficiaries of the DA hike include employees of state government departments, panchayat services and other organisations, as well as retired employees covered under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions.

Arunachal Pradesh government DA hike update

The Arunachal Pradesh government has enhanced the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners by three percentage points, raising the rate from 60 to 63 per cent, as a Diwali bonanza.nThe revised rates will be effective retrospectively from July 1 this year.

The enhanced DA and DR will also benefit All India Services (AIS) officers serving under the state government as well as central government employees on deputation to Arunachal Pradesh, the chief minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)