Diwali gift for over 83,000 employees as BMC announces Diwali bonus this year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announces a Diwali bonus of up to ₹33,000 for over 83,000 civic employees ahead of the festive season.

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Diwali bonus: In a matter of good news for over 83,000 employees, Union leaders have announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will pay a Diwali bonus of Rs 33,000 to its over 83,000 officers and employees this year. The bonus is an increase of Rs 2,000 over the Rs 31,000 ex gratia payment announced by the country’s richest civic body last year. The union leader said that the payment will also be extended to teachers and non-teaching staff of aided private primary and secondary schools, including teaching assistants and education service workers.

Civic body agrees to pay Rs 33,000 bonus to employees

At a meeting of all group leaders at the BMC headquarters, the civic body agreed to pay a Rs 33,000 bonus to its employees, union leader Shashank Rao told PTI. Ramakant Bane, another union leader, said that over 83,000 permanent BMC employees and other staffers will receive the bonus before Diwali.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a maximum Diwali bonus of ₹33,000 for its employees this year, marking a ₹2,000 increase from last year’s figure of ₹31,000.

While the maximum payout has been raised, the final bonus amount for individual workers will vary depending on their specific post and cadre. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde is expected to formally announce the details of the festive payout at an upcoming press conference. The enhanced bonus distribution is estimated to add a burden of approximately ₹300 crore to the municipal corporation’s treasury.

TN govt announces up to 20 pc bonus for PSU employees; 2.60 lakh to benefit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced bonus and ex-gratia payments of up to 20 per cent for eligible Group C and D employees of state public sector undertakings for 2025-26, benefiting 2,60,497 workers at a total cost of Rs 367.20 crore.

The announcement, made ahead of Deepavali, recognises the contribution of workers and employees to the state’s economic development and the functioning of public sector enterprises, according to an official release.

Eligible permanent workers will receive between Rs 8,400 and Rs 16,800, the release said. Employees in profit-making public sector undertakings will receive an 8.33 per cent bonus and 11.67 per cent ex-gratia, taking the combined payment to 20 per cent, subject to the allocable surplus available with the respective enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies)