Big Diwali gift by Modi government for workers: Labour Ministry announces hike in variable DA from This date; check new rates here

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has increased the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) effective October 1, 2026, boosting daily minimum wage rates across key sectors.

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DA hike update

DA hike update: In a matter of good news for lakhs of workers in India, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced a hike in the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) effective October 1, designed to help unorganised and minimum-wage workers cushion the impact of inflation. This biannual adjustment (effective April 1 and October 1) directly raises the daily minimum wage rates across key sectors under the central sphere. Effective October 1, 2026, workers under the central sphere’s minimum-wage framework will see a hike in their earnings following a Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) revision by the Labour Bureau. Here are all the details you need to know about the Variable Dearness Allowance hike announced by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Issued on September 30 under Section 69(2) of the Code on Wages, 2019, the order adjusts the inflation-linked allowance based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). The average index increased by 6.62 points, rising from 424.80 to 431.42 as of June 30, 2026.

The updated wage rates apply to central sphere employment sectors, including agriculture, construction and maintenance, loading and unloading, sweeping and cleaning, watch and ward services and specified mining activities.

The central government adjusts the allowance using the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). For this period, the index climbed 6.62 points, from 424.80 to 431.42 triggering the updated dearness allowance rates effective October 1, 2026.

Who are the employees who will get Variable Dearness Allowance hike?

The rates of Variable Dearness Allowance for employees employed in employments in

Gypsum Mines, Barytes Mines, Bauxite Mines, Manganese Mines, China Clay Mines,

Kyanite Mines, Copper Mines, Clay Mines, Magnesite Mines, White Clay Mines, Stone

Mines, Steatite Mines (including the mines producing Soap Stones and Talc), Ochre

Mines, Asbestos Mines, Fire Clay Mines, Chromite Mines, Quartzite Mines, Quartz

Mines, Silica Mines, Graphite Mines, Felspar Mines, Laterite Mines, Dolomite Mines,

Red Oxide Mines, Wolfram Mines Iron Ore Mines, Granite Mines, Rock Phosphate

Mines, Hematite Mines, Marble and Calcite Mines, Uranium Mines, Mica Mines, Lignite

Mines, Gravel Mines, Slate Mines and Magnetite Mines.

Variable DA hike update

How Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) is calculated?

The VDA revision is carried out twice a year by the Labour Bureau (an attached office of the Ministry) based on the 6-month average movement of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). This formula ensures that wage growth matches changes in essential living costs.