Diwali gold buying: Drop in yellow metal prices boosts jewellery sales – Should you buy?

Gold prices have dropped ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, boosting jewellery sales across India. Should you buy gold this festive season?

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Diwali gold buying: Drop in yellow metal prices boosts jewellery sales – Should you buy? | image- AI

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