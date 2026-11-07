Diwali gold buying: Drop in yellow metal prices boosts jewellery sales – Should you buy?

E20 Petrol: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is continuously attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in connection with alleged voter deletions and electoral irregularities, on Saturday questioned the Centre over alleged excess ethanol content in petrol sold across Karnataka. He asked the Modi government when it would take action against oil companies supplying fuel beyond the prescribed 20 per cent limit.
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