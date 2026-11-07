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Diwali gold buying: Drop in yellow metal prices boosts jewellery sales – Should you buy?

Gold prices have dropped ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, boosting jewellery sales across India. Should you buy gold this festive season?

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 7, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
diwali dhanteras gold
Diwali gold buying: Drop in yellow metal prices boosts jewellery sales – Should you buy? | image- AI

E20 Petrol: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is continuously attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in connection with alleged voter deletions and electoral irregularities, on Saturday questioned the Centre over alleged excess ethanol content in petrol sold across Karnataka. He asked the Modi government when it would take action against oil companies supplying fuel beyond the prescribed 20 per cent limit.

Read more: Gold on Dhanteras: Yellow metal becomes expensive with arrival of Dhanteras, should you buy it today?

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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