New Delhi: Oil marketing companies did not change any revision in retail price of petrol and diesel across the country on Saturday giving respite to consumers during Diwali festivities as rising global crude prices in last week had started talk of a possible price rise of auto fuel.

So, petrol prices in the national capital continues to remain at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99, respectively.

With no revision on Saturday, petrol prices have now remained at the same level for 53 days now while diesel prices have been at the same level for 43 days.

The good news gor consumers is that global prices has fallen back to $ 42 a barrel from a level of over $ 45 a barrel reached early this week. This would mean that price of products may also remain steady preventing any retail price revision of petroleum products.