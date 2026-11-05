Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 Stock Picks: 8 stocks to buy, Date, Time and other key details

New Delhi: Muhurat Trading 2026 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali Laxmi Pujan. It is important to note that muhurat trading is a familiar ritual followed by traders in India. This one-hour period is considered auspicious on Diwali for investing in shares. The stock exchange sets the Muhurat trading time each year.
According to this belief, people who trade during this one hour have a better chance of earning wealth and gaining prosperity throughout the year. Typically, this period falls on the evening of Diwali, and most people buy stocks as a token of appreciation to Goddess Lakshmi.
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
|Session
|Start Time
|End Time
|Remarks
|Block Deal Session
|1:50 P.M.
|2:05 P.M.
|–
|Pre-open – Order Entry Period
|2:05 P.M.
|2:10 P.M.
|Order entry, modification and cancellation
for both limit and market orders.
|Pre-open – Order Entry Period
|2:10 P.M.
|2:15 P.M.*
|Order entry, modification and cancellation only for limit orders.
|Pre-open – Order Matching & Trade Confirmation Period
|2:15 P.M.
|2:17 P.M.
|–
|Pre-open – Buffer Period
|2:17 P.M.
|2:20 P.M.
|–
|Normal Market (Continuous Trading Session – CTS)
|2:20 P.M.
|–
|–
|Normal Market Close for Closing Auction Session (CAS) Securities
|–
|3:15 P.M.
|–
|Reference Price Calculation / Transition from CTS to CAS
|3:15 P.M.
|3:20 P.M.
|–
|CAS – Order Entry Period
|3:20 P.M.
|3:25 P.M.
|Order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders.
|CAS – Order Entry Period
|3:25 P.M.
|3:30 P.M.*
|Order entry, modification and cancellation only for limit orders.
|CAS – Order Matching & Trade Confirmation Period
|3:30 P.M.
|3:35 P.M.
|Order matching begins immediately
after the order-entry period ends.
|CAS – Transition Period
|3:35 P.M.
|3:50 P.M.
|Transition from CAS to the post-closing session.
|Post-close Session
|3:50 P.M.
|4:00 P.M.
|–
|Normal Market Close for Non-CAS Securities
|–
|3:30 P.M.
|–
|Special Pre-open Session (IPO and Relisted Securities)
|2:05 P.M.
|2:50 P.M.**
|System-driven random closure in the last 10 minutes.
|Normal Market Timings for Stocks in Special Pre-open Session
|3:05 P.M.
|3:30 P.M.
|–
|Call Auction – Illiquid Session
|2:25 P.M.
|3:10 P.M. ***
|System-driven random closure in the last minute.
|Trade Modification Cut-off Time
|2:20 P.M.
|4:15 P.M.
Top 10 Stocks: LTP, Buying Range and Target Price
|No.
|Company
|Industry
|LTP (₹)
|Buying Range (₹)
|Target Price (₹)
|1
|Ambuja Cement
|Cement
|348
|347–36
|481
|2
|Adani Power Ltd
|Power
|234
|185–195
|234
|3
|Coal India Ltd
|Energy
|389
|389–405
|490
|4
|Bharat Electronics Ltd
|Aerospace/Defence
|370
|368–378
|475
|5
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
|Automobile
|11,397
|11,250–11,650
|13,900
|6
|Can Fin Homes Ltd
|NBFC
|720
|720–740
|845
|7
|K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
|Textiles
|1,115
|1,098–1,129
|1,289
|8
|Tata Steel Ltd
|Metals
|167.60
|168–175
|210
|9
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals
|1,872
|1,863–1,898
|2,208
|10
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
|Infrastructure
|3,872
|3,840–3,935
|4,458
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