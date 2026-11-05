Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 Stock Picks: 8 stocks to buy, Date, Time and other key details

The latest session held on October 21, 2025, saw the Sensex close at 84,426, up 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,869, gaining 0.10 per cent. Both indices traded in a narrow range during the special session

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Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026

New Delhi: Muhurat Trading 2026 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali Laxmi Pujan. It is important to note that muhurat trading is a familiar ritual followed by traders in India. This one-hour period is considered auspicious on Diwali for investing in shares. The stock exchange sets the Muhurat trading time each year.

According to this belief, people who trade during this one hour have a better chance of earning wealth and gaining prosperity throughout the year. Typically, this period falls on the evening of Diwali, and most people buy stocks as a token of appreciation to Goddess Lakshmi.

Muhurat Trading 2026 Timings & Sessions – November 8, 2026

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Session Start Time End Time Remarks Block Deal Session 1:50 P.M. 2:05 P.M. – Pre-open – Order Entry Period 2:05 P.M. 2:10 P.M. Order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders. Pre-open – Order Entry Period 2:10 P.M. 2:15 P.M.* Order entry, modification and cancellation only for limit orders. Pre-open – Order Matching & Trade Confirmation Period 2:15 P.M. 2:17 P.M. – Pre-open – Buffer Period 2:17 P.M. 2:20 P.M. – Normal Market (Continuous Trading Session – CTS) 2:20 P.M. – – Normal Market Close for Closing Auction Session (CAS) Securities – 3:15 P.M. – Reference Price Calculation / Transition from CTS to CAS 3:15 P.M. 3:20 P.M. – CAS – Order Entry Period 3:20 P.M. 3:25 P.M. Order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders. CAS – Order Entry Period 3:25 P.M. 3:30 P.M.* Order entry, modification and cancellation only for limit orders. CAS – Order Matching & Trade Confirmation Period 3:30 P.M. 3:35 P.M. Order matching begins immediately after the order-entry period ends. CAS – Transition Period 3:35 P.M. 3:50 P.M. Transition from CAS to the post-closing session. Post-close Session 3:50 P.M. 4:00 P.M. – Normal Market Close for Non-CAS Securities – 3:30 P.M. – Special Pre-open Session (IPO and Relisted Securities) 2:05 P.M. 2:50 P.M.** System-driven random closure in the last 10 minutes. Normal Market Timings for Stocks in Special Pre-open Session 3:05 P.M. 3:30 P.M. – Call Auction – Illiquid Session 2:25 P.M. 3:10 P.M. *** System-driven random closure in the last minute. Trade Modification Cut-off Time 2:20 P.M. 4:15 P.M.

Adani Power, L&T, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Steel among HDFC Securities’ top recommendations for Samvat 2083

Top 10 Stocks: LTP, Buying Range and Target Price

No. Company Industry LTP (₹) Buying Range (₹) Target Price (₹) 1 Ambuja Cement Cement 348 347–36 481 2 Adani Power Ltd Power 234 185–195 234 3 Coal India Ltd Energy 389 389–405 490 4 Bharat Electronics Ltd Aerospace/Defence 370 368–378 475 5 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Automobile 11,397 11,250–11,650 13,900 6 Can Fin Homes Ltd NBFC 720 720–740 845 7 K.P.R. Mill Ltd. Textiles 1,115 1,098–1,129 1,289 8 Tata Steel Ltd Metals 167.60 168–175 210 9 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Pharmaceuticals 1,872 1,863–1,898 2,208 10 Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Infrastructure 3,872 3,840–3,935 4,458

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