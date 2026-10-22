Diwali Offer: Accident insurance at Rs 11 | Know cover, eligibility, claim process

Festive season is here and accidents tend to occur at a time like this. So, it is advisable to be prepared to be for tough times. In view of this, Aditya Birla has launched a new insurance for just Rs 11 and Rs 21 which will include a plethora of medical insurance for different situations.

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Festive injuries will now be covered at a minimal cost. Representational image

A brief moment of carelessness while bursting crackers during Diwali can lead to serious burn injuries and unexpected medical bills. To help safeguard your pocket against festive mishaps, insurance policies covering firecracker accidents are available starting at just Rs 11.

Under this festive cover, policyholders get up to Rs 25,000 to cover treatment and daycare expenses, as well as financial protection in case of fatal accidents. Read on to learn how to buy the policy online, its validity period, and what is covered.

Plans priced at Rs 11, Rs 21

You can easily buy Aditya Birla’s festive cover through PhonePe, choosing between two low-cost plans:

Short-Term (11 Days): Premium is just Rs 11 (available from November 5).

Extended Cover (30 Days): Premium is Rs 21 (available starting October 15).

Before completing your payment, make sure to verify the active policy dates so your coverage covers the main Diwali celebrations without any gap.

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What will you get in firecracker insurance?

If you wonder what the Rs 11 insurance can get you, then rest assured it will get you up to Rs 25,000 in medical protection across three main areas:

In-patient care: Up to Rs 25,000 for hospital stays lasting over 24 hours following a firecracker mishap.

Daycare & outpatient treatment: Covers short-duration burn care and treatments up to Rs 25,000 without requiring overnight hospital admission.

Fatal injury protection: Direct financial support provided to dependents in case of accidental death.

Accidental death benefit: A lump sum amount of Rs 25,000 is provided for the death of the primary insured in an accident covered under the policy.

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While hospitalisation and daycare care benefits extend to the primary insured, spouse, and up to two dependent children, accidental death cover is restricted solely to the primary policyholder. Policyholders should note that the Rs 25,000 cover represents the maximum liability limit; actual claim settlements remain subject to standard terms, verified expenses, and policy exclusions.

Tips to buy firecracker insurance on PhonePe

Follow these easy steps to buy this insurance.

Open the PhonePe app on your mobile.

Go to the Insurance section.

Opt for firecracker insurance.

Check out the available plans, premiums, and insurance term.

Read the insurance company, coverage, and policy terms.

Fill in the required information and make the payment.

Things to keep in mind before buying

Before purchasing festive insurance, don’t just look at the Rs 11 price tag. Check what accidents are covered, what exclusions apply, and what medical documents are needed for claims. Always confirm which family members are included and verify that the coverage period spans the entire Diwali season.