Good News for DK Shivakumar as Karnataka sees fastest FDI growth among major states; Maharashtra ranks at...

New Delhi: In a major development, Karnataka witnessed foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows nearly double to USD 13 billion during the last financial year. It is important to note that tech investors and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) increasingly moved to India’s Silicon Valley during the same period. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a decline in inflows after two consecutive years of growth.
The DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka received USD 12.94 billion in FDI during FY26, almost doubling its inflows from the previous year. Its share of India’s FDI rose to 21.99 percent, making it the second-largest recipient after Maharashtra.
According to the latest official data shared in Parliament on Tuesday, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab were among states that saw a significant increase in equity inflows, while Telangana saw a decline. Gujarat was flat at $5.7 billion, also retaining the third spot among states.
It is also important food processing industry witnessed FDI spike nearly six times to USD 3 billion, while others like drugs and pharmaceuticals (USD 1.9 billion), automobile industry (USD 2.5 billion) and education (USD 1.3 billion) also saw robust growth. Meanwhile, FDI in air transport fell nearly 70 percent to USD 383 million, whereas the electronics sector saw FDI nearly halve to USD 1.1 billion.
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