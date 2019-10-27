New Delhi: Hitting out at the investigating agencies for issuing notices over gifting phones to MPs, Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the no notice was issued on those who received the devices. It must be noted that Shivakumar’s gift was received by some BJP MPs as well, stated news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s office on Sunday, Shivakumar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “As irrigation minister I had to deal with certain issues. Some people asked me to give them some latest phones, which I gave. Immediately I received a notice from the I-T department.”

Having received the notice Shivakumar claimed that he only showed the expenditure from his personal account and not from any other account. Besides, every MP except three had accepted the gifts, added Shivakumar.

“All those who gave statements (against me) have received phones from me. The notice should also be served to them, isn’t it? Shouldn’t notice be served on all those who received gifts above Rs. 50,000? But I don’t want to raise that issue,” he said.

“I don’t want to go to that level,” a peeved Shivakumar told reporters.

The former minister said he was under watch and his every step was closely monitored.

This is only an example of how I was tortured. It has been going on for the past year. I will bring these facts up in some forum. I will have to bring it to the knowledge of people, but at an appropriate time, Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said he should be liable to punishment if he has done anything wrong. He claimed he never committed any and was ready to contest the allegations.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in an alleged money laundering case and was in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail. On Saturday, he returned to a rousing welcome from Delhi to Bengaluru after getting bail.

(With inputs from PTI)