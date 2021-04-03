Mumbai: Billionaire businessman and retail investor Radhakrishnan Damani, who owns the popular one-stop supermarket chain D’Mart, has recently purchased a brand new house worth Rs 1,000 crore in South Mumbai’s affluent Malabar Hill. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Schools Promote Students of Class 1 to Class 8 Without Exams

Damani and his brother Gopikishan from Purachand Roychand & Sons, Pareshchand Roychand & Sons, Premchand Roychand & Sons bought the 5752.22 sq ft house, which has a market value of Rs 724 crore, The Indian Express reported. The property was registered for purchase on March 31. Damani has paid Rs 30 crore for stamp duty for the property purchase. Also Read - Mumbai's BEST Employees Get Salaries in Coins, Face Trouble Exchanging With Banks

Notably, Damani was raised in a one-room apartment in a tenement block in the city. Currently, he runs Avenue Supermarts Ltd that owns the retail chain D’Mart. He is the fourth richest Indian with a net worth of $15.4 billion, according to Forbes India’s rich list of 2020. Also Read - Next Two Days Crucial For Maharashtra as State Warns of Full Lockdown if Guidelines Not Followed

Radhakishan Damani was among the very few businessmen in India who got richer while others were facing the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown. In April 2020, his net worth surged by over 10% or $1.04 billion to $10.7 billion.

Damani also owns a property on Mumbai’s Altamount Road, often equated to London’s Billionaires’ Row.

After a brief setback due to the coronavirus pandemic, the real estate sector in Mumbai witnessed a boom in October last year after the property sales in the city saw a 112 per cent jump on a month-to-month basis, the report stated.