Dmart, TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Stock Market

BSE Sensex closed at 73,667.96, i.e. up by 165.32 pts or 0.22 on March 12, while Nifty 50 closed at 22,335.70, up by 3.05 or 0.01%.

The Nifty50 index ended at 22,335.70, up 3.05 points or 0.01 per cent. It touched a high of 22,452.55 and a low of Rs.22,256.

Let us take a look at today’s most important stock their Share Price Target

According To Experts & Zee Business,

DMart Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley maintained its positive outlook on Avenue Supermarts, with an “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley set a share target price for Avenue Supermarts at Rs 4,471.

ITC Share Price Target:

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating for ITC Stocks with a target price of Rs 491. Whereas Goldman Sachs gave a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 480.

Bajaj Finance share price target:

Nomura maintained a Buy rating for Bajaj Finance stock but a cut in target price from Rs 8800 to Rs 7200.

Shriram Finance share price target:

Nomura has given a Buy rating with a rise in target price from Rs 2700 to Rs 2900.

Five Star share price target:

Nomura assigned a Buy rating to five star stocks with a target price of Rs 880 from Rs 900.

KPR Mills shares price target

Experts give buy call for KPR Mills stocks with a target price of Rs 810 and a stop loss at Rs 778

Sell Jubilant FoodWorks shares price target

Experts give call for Sell Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 430 and a stop loss at Rs 453

Tata Consultancy Services Share Price Target

Buy the Rs 4,200 call option of TCS stocks at Rs 93 for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 70

HDFC Bank Share Price Target

Buy HDFC Bank futures with a target price of Rs 1,490 and with a stop loss at Rs 1,455

Bharti Airtel Share Price Target

Buy the Rs 1,210 call option of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 26 and a stop loss at Rs 15

ITC Share Price Target

Buy ITC shares with a target price of Rs 415 and a stop loss at Rs 399

