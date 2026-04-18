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Do Indian citizens need an income-tax clearance certificate every time before travelling abroad? Govt says...

Do Indian citizens need an income-tax clearance certificate every time before travelling abroad? Govt says…

PIB FactCheck: The Press Information Bureau called the recent claim of 'Indian citizens to possess an income-tax clearance certificate every time before travelling abroad' fake. Scroll down to read details.

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PIB Fact Check: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a recent post did a fact check on the claim of the influencer Sarthak Ahuja. However, Ahuja later stated that his claim was not false. Here, we take you through a detailed explanation of what’s happening.

The official press release stated that there is misinformation regarding every individual possessing an income tax clearance certificate (ITCC) before going abroad. It clearly said that the claims are factually incorrect.

PIB Fact Check

PIB on X shared, “An Instagram video by the account (casarthakahuja) is claiming that all Indian citizens must obtain an income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) every time before leaving the country.”

It further highlighted that under Section 230, it’s not mandatory for everyone to have a tax clearing certificate. Alongside this, PIB mentioned that such certificates are needed only for specific persons under some legal situations. Furthermore, it stated that the rule has not changed since the year 2003, even after the “amendments vide Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024.”

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An Instagram video by the account (casarthakahuja) is claiming that all Indian citizens must obtain an income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) every time before leaving the country.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE ✅ Under Section 230, tax clearance certificates are not… pic.twitter.com/d7eCE87Pk1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 18, 2026

The official press release read, “There appears to be a mis-information about the said amendment emanating from incorrect interpretation of the amendment. It is being erroneously reported that all Indian citizens must obtain income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) before leaving the country. This position is factually incorrect.”

However, Sarthak stated that he has not claimed anything false.

Who is Sarthak Ahuja?

Sarthak Ahuja is a Gurugram-based creator who, as per his social media bio, completed his CA, CS, and CMA by the age of 23. Alongside this, he has a management degree from the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB). Ahuja has some best-selling books like Founder’s Office, Daily Coffee & Startup Fundraising, and The Money Ball.

He replied, “Horrible. The video does not say all citizens. It clearly states that people who don’t have taxable income or PAN. So why pick on selectively showcasing it as incorrect!” to the video.

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