New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has revised a few rules according to which one can’t apply for changes or update beyond a permissible limit.

An Aadhaar cardholder can now update his/her name in the Aadhaar card only twice. The rules regarding the updating of the date of birth have been further tightened. It can be updated only once. In addition to that, the change in date of birth will be allowed to the maximum range of plus or minus three years of the date of birth recorded during Aadhaar enrolment.

Similarly, if an individual submits proof of date of birth at the time of enrolment, then it will be recorded as verified in the UIDAI’s records. However, in case the individual does not have documentary proof for the date of birth at the time of enrolment, then the date of birth with the UIDAI will be recorded as declared or approximate.

In future, if the said individual wishes to update his/her date of birth, then he will have to provide documentary proof of his/her date of birth.

Update request from an individual for the change in the date of birth from ‘declared/approximate’ to ‘verified’ will be allowed only once. This can only be done upon the submission of relevant documentary proof. This change is allowed irrespective of range/limit of change.

Individuals whose date of birth is already recorded UIDAI as ‘verified’ will not be allowed to change their date of birth.

Gender Updation: The UIDAI office memorandum puts the restriction on the number of times gender details can be updated in the Aadhaar card. According to the memorandum, gender details can be updated only once.

Updation of name, gender or date of birth in the Aadhaar card more than the mandated number of times can only be done through an exception handling process which may require the Aadhaar cardholder to visit the regional office of the UIDAI.

Steps to update Aadhaar Card more than permitted time

In case the name, date of birth and gender are to be updated more than the prescribed limit, then the process is as follows:

1. The individual will be required to visit Aadhaar enrolment/ update centre to update his name, date of birth or gender.

2. As the update is beyond the prescribed number of times, the individual will be required to send a request to accept the update made at the enrolment centre, via email or post, to the regional office of the UIDAI. The individual is required to explain why such a request should be accepted along with a copy of URN slip, Aadhaar detail and relevant proof detail. The email should be sent at help@uidai.gov.in. The individual is not required to visit the regional office physically unless specifically asked to visit.

3. The regional office shall do the due diligence and ascertain whether the update request is genuine or not. The regional office may seek additional information from the resident or carry out a field investigation as may be required.

4. If the regional office ascertains that the update request is genuine, then the request will be sent to the tech centre for processing/reprocessing the request.