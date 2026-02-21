Home

Do you know which documents are required before buying a house? Here is the list

House documents: The list of all the legal documents required while buying a house is mentioned here.

Buying a house is considered one of the biggest financial decisions in a person’s life. However, buying a house is not just everything. It’s essential to keep a check on all the documents required, as a little here and there may land you in a serious court case, financial troubles, and whatnot. Every day, many cases of this nature are observed where property fraud and ownership disputes are the common issues. To avoid such risks, make sure that you have all the required documents. Here, we take you through the complete list of documents you need to avoid any troubles in the later stages.

1. Title deed

The most important and essential document that you need is the title deed. It gives you the information regarding whether the seller is a legal owner of the property or not. One must make sure that the deed is properly registered and clearly shows the ownership in the name of the seller.

2. Chain of title documents

This document shows the full-fledged ownership of the property’s history. This reduces the risks of future disputes greatly.

3. Encumbrance certificate

This certificate gives you a confirmation as to whether the property has any loans, mortages, or legal claims under the name.

4. Sale agreement

This document includes the details comprising the total price of the property, payment schedule, possession date, and responsibilities of the buyer and the seller.

5. Property tax receipts

Ensure that you check the property tax receipts carefully for any pending dues. If taxes are unpaid, they may become your liability later on.

6. Approved billing plan

Before buying a house or property, it’s essential to see if the building plan has been approved by the local authorities or not. It’s because unauthorised constructions can lead to penalties over time.

7. Completion Certificate

This document gives you a confirmation on whether the building has been constructed in accordance with the plans approved. It also tells about the compliance with the regulations.

8. Occupancy Certificate

This certificate tells you whether the building is fit for occupancy and if it meets the required safety norms or not.

9. RERA Registration

Make sure that you check whether the project has been approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

10. No objection certificate (NOC)

Make sure that the builder or seller has received all types of NOCs from various departments like fire, environment, water, and electricity authorities.

11. Possession letter

The letter tells you about the date on which the property is officially handed over to you.

12. Loan closure certificate (if applicable)

If the property you’re buying previously had a loan on it, make sure that you receive a loan closure certificate from the bank.

