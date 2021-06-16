New Delhi: Dodla Dairy IPO Release, Allotment Date – Dodla Dairy Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription is open. The Hyderabad-based IPO is worth Rs 520 crore. Dodla Dairy has a large product portfolio and a strong distribution network. It is one of the leading dairy players in the southern parts of India. Dodla Dairy IPO will be listed at BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sizzling Hot Bikini Picture As She Soaks In Sun And Water Midst Of Sea, Fans Say 'Have Some Mercy'

Dodla Dairy IPO Subscription Opening, Closing Date: Dodla Dairy IPO Subscription has opened on June 16, 2021. The IPO subscription will close on June 18, 2021. Dodla Dairy IPO price has been fixed at Rs 421 to Rs 428 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. Dodla Dairy IPO has a market lot of 35 shares with minimum order quantity is 35 shares. Out of the total Rs 520 crore, Dodla Dairy is offering a fresh issue of Rs 50 crore. The Dodla Dairy IPO has an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 470 crore. Dodla Dairy has raked up more than Rs 156 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO opening. A total of over 36,44,000 shares were allocated for anchor investors. The shares were allocated at Rs 428 apiece.

Meanwhile, Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi has advised investors to apply for Dodla Dairy IPO citing long term investment. However, Anil Singhvi has cautioned that Dodla Dairy IPO will get reasonable listing gains, but not the exceptional listing gains. He said that listing of Dodla Dairy IPO will be over the issue price and long term investors have chance to make profitable gains. Also Read - COVAXIN Fact Check: Does Bharat Biotech Use 'Newborn Calf Serum' to Make the Vaccine? Here's the Truth