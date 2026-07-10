Does E20 petrol reduce mileage, why is it not cheaper or optional? Modi government release detailed FAQs

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has released comprehensive FAQs addressing public concerns on E20 petrol’s impact on vehicle mileage, pricing structure and mandatory availability.

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E20 petrol big update: The transition to E20 fuel has sparked a heated debate among Indian motorists, prompting the Oil Ministry to step in with some heavy clarification. While the government openly concedes that the 20% ethanol blend can ding your vehicle’s mileage by 3% to 5%, they argue that looking solely at fuel economy misses the bigger picture. According to the ministry’s latest data, E20 is a significantly higher-quality fuel engineered to offer long-term performance benefits that easily offset the slight drop in efficiency.

What Modi government said on E20 petrol?

In a detailed question-and-answer document issued to counter criticism of the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said E20 was a “cleaner, higher-quality and more efficient fuel” than E10 or pure petrol and had been rolled out only after years of scientific testing, consultations with automobile manufacturers and the expansion of domestic ethanol production.

Was India’s E20 petrol programme implemented hurriedly?

The ministry rejected concerns that the programme had been implemented too quickly, saying India’s ethanol blending initiative dates back to pilot projects launched in 2001, with 5 per cent blending introduced in parts of the country by 2006.

Also read: Did Bhutan refuse to accept India’s E20 petrol? Modi government issues clarification, says “no such offer was made”

While ethanol blending remained around 1.5 per cent until 2014, the government accelerated production after introducing the National Policy on Biofuels in 2018 and expanding feedstocks beyond sugarcane.

Is E20 petrol programme a concern for older vehicles?

Addressing concerns over older vehicles, the ministry said E20 underwent extensive testing covering engine durability, fuel systems, material compatibility, corrosion resistance, drivability and emissions before its nationwide rollout.

It cited feedback from automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, saying they had not reported E20-related corrosion, abnormal wear or component-life damage in vehicles serviced under real-world conditions.

Why E20 petrol is not cheaper than normal petrol?

Addressing the pricing debate, the ministry clarified that E20 petrol isn’t designed to be a cheaper alternative to conventional fuel. The procurement cost of ethanol is deliberately kept at highly profitable rates to support domestic farmers. Because of this pricing structure, ethanol can actually become more expensive than crude oil when international oil prices drop.

Ultimately, the goal of the blending program isn’t to slash prices at the pump. Instead, it is a strategic move to slash India’s heavy reliance on imported crude oil, stabilize domestic fuel prices against global market shocks, and fortify national energy security.

(With inputs from agencies)