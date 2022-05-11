New Delhi: Pre-pandemic, only 5% of American employees worked from home. In May 2020, that number shot up to over 60%. In India, various survey showed that from 16 to 65% staff worked from home during the pandemic. Many employees and business owners alike have been working from home for years, thanks to developments in tech that make remote work possible. For a growing number of Americans, this is the norm. Now, amid the recent COVID-19 outbreak, most companies and their workers are following suit, raising the question: Is this working arrangement a productive one?Also Read - 'More Flexibility Best For My Team', Upset Over Company's Return to Office Policy, Apple Employee Resigns

According to one study, remote employees work 1.4 more days per month than their office-based counterparts, resulting in more than three additional weeks of work per year. 29% of remote employees said they struggle with work-life balance, and 31% said they have needed to take a day off for their mental health. One of the most effective ways workers can stay productive is by taking breaks throughout the day. The Pomodoro Technique is one such method for employees to decompress for a moment and come back refreshed and ready to focus.

Performance can increase up to 13 percent by working from home

A study by Standford of 16,000 workers over 9 months found that working from home increase productivity by 13%. This increase in performance was due to more calls per minute attributed to a quieter more convenient working environment and working more minutes per shift because of fewer breaks and sick days.

In this same study workers also reported improved work satisfaction, and attrition rates were cut by 50%.

Working Remotely Can Increase Productivity up to 77%

77% of those who work remotely at least a few times per month show increased productivity, with 30% doing more work in less time and 24% doing more work in the same period of time according to a survey by ConnectSolutions.

Home vs. Office: What’s the Difference?

Surveys and researchers are using the data to help understand how working from home can be more productive and enhance working hours.

A study by Owl Labs in 2021 found that Employees received a one-time payment from 40% of employers for work from home expenses. The same study found that just 36% of people believe that the office is best suited for individual work. Several factors are different in a home setting, and these could be the reasons some workers are more productive at home.