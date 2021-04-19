New Delhi: Braving the fears of Covid Pandemic, cryptocurrency Dogecoin has emerged as an alternative to Bitcoin sensation. The stupendous rise in the value and popularity of Dogecoin can be attributed to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who tweeted cryptic messages backing the latest phenomenon in the world of cryptocurrency. Also Read - PM Modi to Chair Key Meeting Today Over Deteriorating Covid-19 Situation

In its latest tweet, Elon Musk posted "Doge Barking at the Moon", accompanied by an image of Spanish artist Joan Miró's painting titled as "Dog Barking at the Moon." The immensely growing popularity of Dogecoin can be gauged from the fact that it managed to hog limelight from the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin and and second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH-USD).

The Dogecoin was created by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus in 2013 as a joke. However, it gained popularity in recent times after Musk's February 4, 2021 tweet in which he wrote that "Dogecoin is the people's crypto."

Dogecoin has grown to USD47 Billion last week from over USD1 billion market cap recorded in early January.

Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

How To Buy Dogecoin in India; Step-By-Step Guide