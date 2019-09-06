New York: The dollar fell on Thursday along with declining safe-haven currencies including the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, as investor sentiment was boosted by the news that China and US chief trade negotiators agreed to jointly create favourable conditions for trade talks in October.

The two sides agreed to hold the 13th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations in early October in Washington and maintain close communication before that.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.05 per cent at 98.4061 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the Euro increased to $1.1036 from $1.1032 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to $1.2323 from $1.2212 in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to $0.6816 from $0.6798.

The dollar bought 106.95 Japanese yen, higher than 106.40 Japanese yen of the previous session. The dollar increased to 0.9868 Swiss franc from 0.9802 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3234 Canadian dollars from 1.3219 Canadian dollars.