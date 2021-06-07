New Delhi: At least eight passengers were injured after Vistara’s Mumbai-Kolkata flight hit turbulence, reports news agency ANI. Of these, three passengers suffered major injuries and were shifted to a local hospital in Kolkata, said Kolkata Airport Director. Also Read - Air India Sydney-Delhi Flight Returns Without Passengers. Here's Why

“Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on June 7 faced severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing, causing injuries to a few passengers, who were given first aid during flight and medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata. We’re investigating the incident on priority,” Vistara Spokesperson said. Also Read - India's First AI Based Covid Testing Facility Starts Operations at Delhi's IGI Airport

The spokesperson said the airline is saddened by this unfortunate experience its customers had, and is closely monitoring the health status of those injured. “We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest,” the spokesperson mentioned. Also Read - Britain Adds India to Travel 'Red List' After Coronavirus Surge, Strict Restrictions in Place

(The copy has been updated with latest information.)