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Impact of Iran war? ATF price crosses ₹2 lakh for the first time in India, air travel to become more expensive, air tickets to be costlier by...

Impact of Iran war? ATF price crosses ₹2 lakh for the first time in India, air travel to become more expensive, air tickets to be costlier by…

The Iran war has led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices. This has doubled the price of ATF, the fuel used in aviation, for April. State-owned oil marketing companies have increased ATF prices by 115 percent for domestic flights and by 107 percent for international flights.

Impact of Iran war? ATF price crosses ₹2 lakh for the first time in India, air travel to become more expensive, air tickets to be costlier by...

Amid the Iran war with the US, domestic and international air travel could become more expensive owing to the sharp rise in crude oil prices, jet fuel prices which have been hiked significantly. State-owned oil marketing companies have increased ATF prices by 115% for domestic flights, while for international flights, they have been increased by 107%. The sharp fall in the rupee has further exacerbated airlines’ difficulties.

According to a Times of India report, the price of one kiloliter (1000 liters) of ATF in Delhi has risen to ₹207,341.22, up from ₹96,638.14 last month, representing a 114.5% increase. This is the first time ATF prices have crossed ₹200,000 per liter in Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. In Mumbai, the price has been increased by 115%, reaching ₹194,968.67.

Rates for international flights

The price of ATF for international flights has crossed $1,000 for the first time. In Delhi, the price of one kiloliter of ATF for international flights has reached $1,690.81, up from $816.91 last month. This represents a 107 percent increase. Mumbai has also seen a similar increase. In Kolkata, the price has risen from $855.25 to $17,273.

ATF price hiked by more than 100%

Price crosses ₹2 lakh in three cities including Delhi

Up to 45% share in airlines’ operating costs

Small airlines may face increased difficulties.

In April and May 2024, ATF prices for international flights were above $900, but the dollar-rupee exchange rate was 83-84 then. Now, the rupee is around 95 against the dollar. India is among the countries with the highest ATF prices for domestic flights. Jet fuel accounts for 40 to 45 percent of airlines’ total operating costs. Today’s increase will further exacerbate their difficulties and could make it difficult for smaller airlines to survive.

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What will the airline companies do?

Airlines will likely pass this increased burden onto customers. This will impact demand and could lead to a reduction in flight operations. IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa recently imposed fuel surcharges, which could be further increased. The government recently removed the ₹18,000 cap on domestic flights.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Ministry said in a statement on exchange that ATF prices in the country were deregulated in 2001 and are revised monthly according to a formula based on international benchmarks. Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing extraordinary situation in global energy markets, ATF prices in the domestic market are expected to increase by more than 100 percent from April 1.

To protect domestic travelers, PSU oil marketing companies, in consultation with the Civil Aviation Ministry, have implemented a partial and phased increase of only 25 percent, or ₹15 per liter, for airlines. International routes will see the full ATF increase, and they will have to pay the same rate as elsewhere in the world.

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