LPG, PNG prices June 8, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder on Sunday, the second revision in three months. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices June 8, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Sunday increased the prices of domestic cooking gas by Rs 29 per cylinder. The revised prices came into effect on June 7. It was the second revision of the 14.2 kg cylinders in the past three months. The prices were hiked as state-owned OMCs are facing huge losses and absorbing soaring global energy costs linked to the ongoing US-Iran war.

Following the latest revision, the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 942, earlier, it was Rs 913. Earlier, the OMCs increased the domestic cylinder prices by Rs 60 on March 7 following disruptions in West Asia.

Opposition parties accused PM Modi of burdening common men already grappling with rising costs. The price hike has also reignited debate over inflation.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led Centre government argues that consumers continue to be shielded from the full impact.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50

CNG Prices Increased

The OMCs raised CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg on May 26, the fourth increase since May 15. Following the revision, CNG costs in Delhi are Rs 83.09 per kg. The increases aim to support oil companies’ earnings without triggering a major inflation spike.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the central government also felt “very sad and sorry” over the LPG cylinder price hike. “We also feel very sad and sorry about the hike in gas cylinder prices, but before criticising, everyone should understand the situation in the entire world. The world is reeling under very serious crises,” he said.

Indian Households Still Pay Among The Lowest LPG Prices Globally

Despite the spike across the world, Indian households continue to pay the lowest cooking gas prices compared to other countries. The general consumer (without having any subsidy) is paying Rs 942 per cylinder, 700 below the market price. Consumers, who are enjoying the Ujjwala scheme, are paying Rs 642 on the first four refills each year after a Rs 300 per cylinder direct benefit transfer. Even at Rs 942, the beneficiaries pay 45 percent less than the international price.