Domestic Flight Boarding News: Domestic flights are all set to resume from Monday, May 25 in a calibrated manner, nearly two months after the services were suspended due to COVID-19 lockdown. The government has also released new guidelines, including use of face masks mandatory thermal screening, installation of Aarogya Setu App.

Besides, passengers will need to complete the check-in procedure and baggage drop-off at least 60 minutes prior to their departure time.

Here are some most frequently asked questions answered:

Who can enter the airport?

Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport.

Passengers will be required to wear protective gear (face mask).

What about check-in bags, laptop bags or cabin baggage?

Only one check-in bag will be allowed. However, flyers will be allowed to carry a laptop bag or a ladies handbag in addition to their cabin baggage inside the flight.

Are food items allowed inside the aircraft?

No, you would not be permitted to consume eatables inside the aircraft during the flight.

Newspaper or magazines?

No paper or magazines will be available inside the aircraft.

What about pregnant women, elderly passengers?

The government has advised elderly passengers and pregnant women to avoid air travel. However, if it is unavoidable, there are facility for wheelchairs and, at certain airports, golf carts to help them board the flight.

Here Are The List of Guidelines That Need to be Followed by Passengers

(From Origin to Destination)

a) Passengers should familiarize themselves about the new procedures at the airport. Especially, about the norms of social distancing, minimum touch, baggage limitations, COVID-I9 declaration, registering on Aarogya Setu

App, digital payments, use of authorized taxis. Expect slower processes and hence avoid last minute reaching the airport.

b) Passenger to ensure that he/she has made a web check-in and obtained a boarding pass. He/she should also download the baggage tag/baggage identification mrmber.

c) In the initial stage passenger would be entitled to carry maximum of one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage as per the specifications by the airline of his travel.

d) Passengers, before entering the terminal, to ensure wearing of protective gear, as per the prevailing rcquirement. He will continue to wear the mask throughout the journey.

e) Passenger to report at the airport as per revised reporting time i.e, D – 2 hours.

f) Passenger should travel in an authorized taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by MHA.

g) During transit to airport, the passenger should take all precautions to prevent infection.

h) The passenger shall not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have been tested positive for COVID-19.

The passenger shall give a declaration to the following;

-I/we am/are not residing in any containment zone.

-I/we am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/any respiratory distress.

-I/we am are not under quarantine.

-If I/we develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms, I shall contact the concerned health authorities, immediately.

-I/we have not tested COVID-19 positive.

-I/we am eligible to travel as per the extant norms.

-I shall make my mobile number/contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them.

-I understand that if I undertake the air journey without meeting the eligibility criteria, I would be liable to penal action.

The airlines shall ensure that the boarding pass is issued only after the passenger confirms to the above declaration.

In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR.

From Airport to Destination

Arrival

i. The disembarkation from the airlines would be sequential and passengers are advised to follow the instructions and not to rush the exit gate.

ii. Social distance / sanitation should be maintained at the arrival gate, aerobridges, coaches, jet ladders, ramps etc.

iii. Trolleys in the arrival area to be used sparingly

Baggage Collection

i. Passenger to wait at the baggage hold area till the baggage arrives in batches.

ii. Transit passenger will not be allowed to come out of the transit area.

Exit from Airport

i. Passenger should use the authorized taxi maintaining the prescribed hygiene protocols.

ii. Only authorized taxis are allowed for taking the passenger from the airport.

iii. Passengers are advised to follow the social distancing and hygiene while travelling in any mode of tansportation.

iv. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passenger will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination States/UT