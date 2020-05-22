New Delhi: Ahead of May 25, when domestic flights will start their operations in a calibrated manner, all airlines have started taking bookings from the passengers. All bookings are happening online. Also Read - Domestic Flight Booking Begins: List of Cities You Can Fly to From May 25

Here is a guide on how to do it without taking the help of any agent Also Read - Domestic Flight Resumption: Don't Start Before May 31, Tamil Nadu Urges Centre

Air India: Go to airindia.in. Click on book flight option. Also Read - Flight Tickets Won't Cost a Bomb: Read What Centre Tells Private Airlines

SpiceJet: Go to Spicejet.com. The homepage will give you booking options

IndiGo: Go to goindigo.in.

GoAir: Go to goair.in

Vistara: Go to airvistara.com/in

If you want a comparison of ticket prices and are not sure which airline to opt for, visit other ticket-booking apps. Online wallets are also offering ticket-booking facilities.

Paytm: The mobile wallet app is also providing a list of top domestic routes. Check out

MakeMyTrip: Go to https://www.makemytrip.com/flights/

GoIbibo: Go to https://www.goibibo.com/

Yatra: Go to https://www.yatra.com/

Ixigo: Go to https://www.ixigo.com/

In case, you had booked a ticket earlier during the lockdown which got cancelled, check for airline credit shell.

Things to remember:

1. All travellers above 14 years of age must have the Aarogya Setu app activated on their mobiles before arriving at the airport.

2. Travellers will be required to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form, and go through temperature screening.

3. Only passengers who have completed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport.

4. Travellers should report to the airport at least 2 hours prior to the departure time. Boarding gates will close 20 minutes before departure.

5. Only passengers who have flights departing in the next 4 hours will be allowed to enter the terminal building.

Passengers are required to wear face masks at the airport and in the flight.

6. Only 1 check-in baggage up to 20 kgs and 1 cabin baggage will be allowed per passenger.

7. Travellers will be required to print and paste a pre-filled baggage tag (included in booking) and affix it on the bags. Alternatively, they should mention the PNR number and name on paper and affix it on the bags.

8. Elderly, pregnant and ailing individuals are advised to avoid air travel. Additionally, individuals who have been tested COVID-19 positive or are staying in a containment zone should not travel.

9. No meal service, newspapers or magazines will be available on-board.

10. Travellers will be required to sign self-declaration forms. In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR.