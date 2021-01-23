New Delhi: Budget airline GoAir is offering big discounts on domestic flight tickets as part of its ‘Republic Day Freedom Sale’. The offer will be effective from January 22 to January 29, 2021. During this period, nearly one million seats will be up for sale at discounted rates starting at Rs 859 (all-inclusive) and zero change fees. Also Read - Eight-year-old Girl Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Plane From Lucknow-Mumbai, Dies

"Experience the freedom to travel again! FlyFearless with our Republic Day Freedom SALE at fares starting just ₹859* and enjoy zero change fees!" GoAir tweeted.

Flyers can book a one-way ticket for travel from April 1 until December 31, 2021, on the airline's domestic network. "Passengers planning to book tickets for domestic travel can avail substantial savings on prevailing all-inclusive lowest fares", the airline added.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir said, “GoAir explores every opportunity to create memorable experiences for its passengers. The fare sale is our way of saying thank you to our passengers for flying with us and giving us an opportunity to create special moments for them. With this Republic Day freedom sale, passengers can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations, explore and create everlasting memories. Providing passengers with experiences that leave a lasting memory is one of the core strengths at GoAir. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our passengers in India.”