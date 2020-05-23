New Delhi: From May 25, private airlines of India are going to start their domestic operations as the Centre has given a go-ahead to the aviation sector to start functioning in a staggered and calibrated manner even before lockdown 4.0 comes to an end on May 31. Also Read - Domestic Flights All Set to Take Off From Monday: Check Complete Schedule Till August 24 Here

In an attempt to safeguard passengers interest and foil airlines' attempt of predatory pricing, the civil aviation department has put a maximum cap on the pricing for the next three months. However, experts are of the opinion that the cap will not affect pricing much.

First, let us take a look at the new pricing categories — based on distance and time

Sector A: Less than 40 minutes. Example: Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh, Jammu-Srinagar, Patna-Ranchi

Minimum fare: ₹2,000

Maximum fare: ₹6,000

Sector B: More than 40 minutes, but up to 60 minutes. Examples: Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Bhopal.

Minimum fare: ₹2,500

Maximum fare: ₹7,500.

Sector C: More than 60 minutes but less than 90 minutes. Examples: Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Varanasi

Minimum fare: ₹3,000

Maximum fare: ₹9,000

Sector D: More than 90 minutes but less than 120 minutes. Examples: Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bhubaneswar

Minimum fare: ₹3, 500

Maximum fare: ₹10,000

Sector E: More than 120 minutes but less than 150 minutes. Examples: Delhi-Bangalore, Delhi-Agartala, Delhi-Goa

Minimum fare: ₹4,500

Maximum fare:13,000

Sector F: More than 150 minutes but less than 180 minutes. Delhi-Imphal, Delhi-Kochi, Delhi-Mangalore

Minimum fare: ₹5,500

Maximum fare: ₹15,700

Sector G: Flights between 180 and 210 minutes. Delhi-Coimbatore, Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram

Minimum fare: ₹6,500

Maximum fare: ₹18,600

Now, experts and reports suggest that the existing cap and floor that the airlines go by are actually lower than the one the ministry suggested.

A report has claimed that the normal band rates for Delhi-Mumbai flights are between Rs 2,200 and Rs 9,300. But the one stipulated by the ministry in between Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000.

The ministry has also said that at least 40 per cent of the seats will have to be sold below the mid-point of the band. So for example, 40 per cent of the seats of a Delhi-Mumbai flight will be booked at around Rs 6,700. But in general, the normal average rates on the Delhi-Mumbai route is Rs 4,100 (for 30-day ticketing window) and Rs 4,400 (for 15-day ticketing window).

(With PTI Inputs)