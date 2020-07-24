Domestic Flight Fare Latest News: As domestic flight operations are lagging behind its target, the civil aviation ministry has announced that the price caps on domestic flights, which were initially applicable until August 24, will now be extended to November 24. No airlines can hike fares beyond the cap determined by the ministry. Also Read - Flying to Delhi From Abroad? Can You Seek Exemption From Mandatory Institutional Quarantine? Details Here

The price cap was announced when domestic flights resumed operations FromMay 25 after a gap of nearly two months. The target was to encourage people to take flights without fearing that COVID-19 will spread inside the flight or at the airports. Though the airlines were reporting losses at that time, following the two-month lockdown, the price cap was imposed not to discourage people from taking flights.

According to the price cap, domestic flights with less than 40-minute duration have lower and upper limits of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, for 40-60 minutes Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500, for 60-90 minutes Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000, for 90-120 minutes Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000, for 120-150 minutes Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000, and for 150-180 minutes Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700.

It was estimated that after the resumption in May, the airlines will reach 50 per cent of their pre-COVID operations. But in a press meet earlier this month, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said domestic flight operations have not yet reached 33 per cent of the previous operations. Though it has been two months that domestic flights have started operations, it received several bottlenecks due to airports limiting the number of flights, states imposing lockdowns etc.