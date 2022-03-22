Domestic Flights Latest Update: The domestic flight operations from the Chandigarh International Airport will begin directly to Indore and Chennai from March 27. However, no new international flight has been added to the schedule.Also Read - Fourth Wave of COVID in Karnataka: Health Minister Makes BIG Prediction. Deets Inside

As per a report by Indian Today, the IndiGo will operate daily flights and will have a one-side fare of around Rs 10,000. On the other hand, Air India Express already operates international flights to Sharjah on Tuesday and Friday.

Apart from this, the Chandigarh airport authorities have also started the Patna flight and increased the total number of flights from 40 to 60, including 12 to Delhi and 10 to Mumbai.

The Chandigarh Airport said that the detailed schedule with the flights’ arrival and departure timings will be released in a few days.

As the airport has 24×7 operations, some domestic flights will continue to arrive till 12.30 AM, while one will take off at 1.15 AM.

“We are adding two more new destinations from Chandigarh – Indore and Chennai. We had introduced the Indore flight in the 2021 summer schedule as well. But it could not take off due to the pandemic. Also, the Dubai flight will be resumed and will operate on all seven days of the week. Even the Patna flight will be restarted,” Rakesh Dembla, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL) was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

With the spike in Covid cases and the subsequent curbs, the footfall at the Chandigarh Airport had dropped to around 6,000 passengers per day – a 40 % dip from the earlier 10,000. However, with the introduction of more flights, the airport hopes to see return of normal footfall soon.