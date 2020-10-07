Domestic Flight News: The airport authorities have announced that Pune airport will remain shut during night for a year due to recarpeting work of runway. “The recarpeting work of runway is going to start from October 26 and will be on for around one year. Since the work is planned during the night time, the runway will be shut for flight operations between 8 pm and 8 am,” Pune Airport Director Kuldip Singh said. Also Read - Forget IIT, JEE Topper Chirag Falor All Set to Study at United States' MIT, 'Settle There Only Champ'; Says Twitter

He added that the flight operations will take place from 8 am to 8 pm. Also Read - India Corona Vaccine Update: Phase-3 Clinical Trials of Oxford's 'Covishield' Vaccine to Begin on Monday | Read Here

All the night flights, including take-offs and landings, have been spread out in the day time, Singh said. Also Read - CCTVs in Pune COVID Hospitals, TV Outside For Kins of Patients: Ajit Pawar

He also said, “So, average 10 flights from the night will be scheduled in the day time.”

A meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee of Pune Airport was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Pune MP Girish Bapat, and issues regarding improving passenger facilities, airport infrastructure, land for cargo, widening of roads were discussed.