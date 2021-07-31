New Delhi: Budget airlines SpiceJet has announced 16 new flights from 20 August 2021 to a number of destinations. Apart from Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Mumbai-Kishangarh (Ajmer), Gwalior-Jaipur, Delhi-Belagavi sectors, the domestic carrier will also add flights to Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Moreover, SpiceJet has also announced more flights on the Delhi-Jammu route.Also Read - Bucket List These Lesser-Known Road Trip Destinations to Explore With Your Squad This Friendship Day

The additional flights, SpiceJet COO Shilpa Bhatia said, will “support the domestic expansion we are aiming for aggressively”. Bookings on these routes are open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet mobile app, as well as on other online travel portals and through travel agents. The new flights consist a mix of Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Plays Around in Principal's Chair at Gwalior School, Leaves People Amused With His Funny Antics | Watch

SpiceJet announced that flights on the Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai sector will operate four days a week – every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Bhavnagar-Delhi and Bhavnagar-Mumbai flights will operate all days except Tuesday; while Bhavnagar-Surat flights will operate three days a week – every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

SpiceJet will also operate daily flights between Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam. It will operate between Belagavi and Delhi on Monday and Friday, between Delhi-Jammu on all days except Sunday; while flights between Jaipur and Gwalior will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday every week.

Here’s the full schedule: