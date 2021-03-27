New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday clarified that the central government has no intention to curtail flight services amid rising coronavirus cases. “No intention of curtailing (flight services). Domestic flights were halted in March (2020) and resumed on 25th May, we’ve been further reopening it. The only intention was to open it 100%”, news agency ANI quoted the Civil Aviation Minister as saying. Also Read - India Extends Suspension of International Flights till April 30 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Puri further said that earlier the government was planning to open the services 100% (when the summer schedule begins from 1st April) from the current levels of 80 per cent, but that we can’t do it now due to the second spike of coronavirus infections.

Earlier last year before the announcement of nationwide lockdown, the government had suspended domestic and international flight services to contain the COVID-19 spread. On May 25, exactly two months after the services were shut due to coronavirus outbreak, the domestic passenger flights services were resumed in a calibrated manner.

Meanwhile, the aviation minister said that he has directed airport officials and authorities to put into no-flyers list such passengers who are not wearing mask and not maintaining social distancing norms. “I’ve told the airport operators and airlines to put into no-flyers list such passengers who are not wearing mask and not maintaining social distancing norms”, Puri added.