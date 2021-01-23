Domestic Flight Latest News: Nearly after 1.5 years, the direct flight services between Delhi and Sikkim commenced on Saturday with a SpiceJet aircraft landing at Pakyong airport in the Himalayan state with 57 passengers. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise Yet Again | Check Rates in Various Metro Cities

State Health Minister M K Sharma, senior officials of the Tourism Department and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) were present at the airport when the flight landed at the airport.

According to officials, the weather conditions were suitable for the aircraft to land safely on the 1.7 km by 30 m runway. Notably, the direct Delhi-Pakyong flight will boost tourism and also help locals visit Delhi for medical emergencies.

Notably, the commercial flight services to the tabletop airport recommenced after nearly one-and-half years after the private airliner halted its operations between Kolkata and Pakyong in June 2019 due to bad weather conditions and technical problems.

The commercial flight operations to the airport started in October 2018. A Bombardier Q400 aircraft landed at the airport around noon and flew back to Delhi with 12 passengers on board.

The airport, built by the AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 605 crore, is located at a height of 4,646 feet and is one of the five highest airports in the country.