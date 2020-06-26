Domestic Flights Latest News: A total of 19,92,581 passengers have flown on 21,316 flights during the past one month after domestic flights resumed their services on May 25 — after aa gap of two months of lockdown. Also Read - UP Man Stuck in Dubai Wants to Fly Back to Attend Son's Funeral | Here is What Hardeep Singh Puri Tweets

"In one month since recommencement of calibrated domestic civil aviation operations in the country, our skies & airports have been busy. 18,92,581 passengers have flown so far on 21,316 flights across the country. Going forward, these numbers will grow further," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

On May 25, the services resumed with 33 per cent capacity. On Friday, the Centre increased the capacity to 45 per cent. The silver lining is that minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that once the domestic services reach the 50 per cent capacity, the international services may resume.

Though the DGCA issued an order clarifying that no scheduled international flight operations will begin before July 15, hopes are pinned on the second half of July for the resumption of the services.

Till June 24, Mumbai airport handled a little over 2 lakh passengers through 1,744 flights. re-COVID, Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest airport in the country, used to handle a little over 1,000 flight movements, including domestic, international and chartered services, per day.