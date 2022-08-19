New Delhi: Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, which started services on 7 August this year, on Friday announced that the company expects to operate more than 150 weekly flights by the end of September. The announcement comes days after founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on 14 August, a week after the first flight of Akasa Air.Also Read - 78 Dahi Handi Participants Injured on Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai, 11 Hospitalised: BMC

The airline at present flies on three routes- Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai. The airlines added that it will operate two flights daily in each direction on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route for now.

Notably, Akasa Air on Friday inaugurated its first service on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, enabling it to offer twice-daily flights in each direction.

Further expanding its operations on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, the airline said it will commence one additional daily flight from August 30, and another from September 19.

To strengthen its pan-India network connectivity, the airline has also added a new route between Bengaluru and Chennai, which will commence from September 10.

In line with the airline’s vision of adopting a phased approach to grow its network across India, Akasa Air has already announced flights for six routes across five cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The airline started its commercial operations with two aircraft and received its third aircraft on August 16. It will continue to grow its fleet by adding one new aircraft every two weeks with a view to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity.

Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.