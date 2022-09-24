Domestic Flights Latest Update: To expand its domestic footprint further, Akasa Air on Saturday said it will expand its market into India’s northeast launching flights to Assam and Tripura from next month. S per the updates from the airlines, Akasa Air is expected to launch flights to Guwahati and Agartala from 21 October.Also Read - 5 Longest Train Journeys In India

According to information available on the company's website, Akasa plans to connect Guwahati with Bengaluru via direct flight at fares starting at Rs 8,644 effective 21 October.

Additionally, the airline will also operate a direct flight between Guwahati and Agartala at fares starting at Rs 3,002.

At present, the Guwahati-Bengaluru route is served by direct flights by IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara. The Agartala-Guwahati route has direct flights by IndiGo and Flybig airlines.

Backed by billionaire investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Akasa Air had recently announced Delhi as the sixth destination on its network. Recently, the airline connected Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Mumbai.

The airline started operations on 7 August and plans to operate more than 250 flights per week with nine routes by 10 October 2022. The airline will soon add fifth aircraft to its fleet.

In another development, Akasa Air said it will now be serving special festive-season-based delicacies on board the flight. The airline has announced its special year-round festive meals, which will be served by Cafe Akasa.

To offer a specially-curated travel experience, the airline has introduced the idea of serving a festive menu.

The airline said from September 20 – October 31, Akasa Air will celebrate the Dussehra spirit with a specially designed menu for Cafe Akasa. The menu will include Cholar Dal, Radhaballavi, Amshatto Khejur Chutney and Puran Potli Tart.