New Delhi: At a time when states are complaining of an increased number of COVID-19 cases after the domestic flight services have resumed, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that flight operations itself can not be behind COVID-19 infections.

In an interview to the Economic Times, the minister has said that airflow in airplanes are designed in a way that the chances of the spread of the virus are the least. "I say that these COVID-positive passengers were detected because we have the right systems in place and they are functioning efficiently," the minister said.

As many as 12 asymptomatic passengers who travelled in four flights of IndiGo have tested positive for Covid-19, the airline said on Thursday. SpiceJet had said on Wednesday that two of its passengers who travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, IndiGo had said that a passenger who travelled on flight 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on Monday evening tested positive for the disease.

Air India had stated on Wednesday that a passenger who was on an Alliance Air flight from the national capital to Ludhiana tested positive for coronavirus and a total of 41 people, including five crew members, had been quarantined.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25. Since then, 16 passengers of three different airlines have tested positive for Covid-19.

Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said there is a need to reduce domestic flights from Mumbai and Ahmedabad where a large number of coronavirus cases have been found.

