New Delhi: Domestic flight services are all set to resume from May 25 and to promote safe air travel, national capital's IGI Airport has adopted a slew of measures including deployment of UV Technology for sanitising bags and queue managers at boarding and bus gates.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which runs the Indira Gandhi International Airport, several measures including installation of automatic hand sanitizer machines, floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departing passengers have been implemented at the airport.

DIAL authorities claimed that these new machines and protocols are designed to ensure compliance of social distancing norms and minimizing human contact at the airport. "We have implemented several unique initiatives at the airport to ensure passengers' safety without compromising their comfort and experience", Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL told news agency IANS.

He asserted that their entire team has worked round-the-clock to sanitize the vast terminal to provide hygienic condition.”

Earlier in the day, the airport authorities had notified that all flights scheduled from Delhi will leave from terminal 3, which was opened in 2010. It is said to be one of the biggest terminals in the world, which handles 40 million passengers per year.

Notably, domestic and international flight services were suspended since March 25, due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.