Domestic Flights Latest News: With the commencement of Unlock 4, the Central government on Wednesday allowed Indian airlines to increase the number of domestic passenger flights to 60 per cent of their pre-COVID services.

Prior to this, the Central government in its last order on June 26 had allowed had allowed the airlines to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

After a gap of nearly two months due to the lockdown, the Centre had resumed the domestic passenger services from May 25. However, these domestic airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

Later, modifying its previous order of June 26 where it had put the 45 per cent limit on the number of domestic flights, the ministry issued an order on Wednesday stating that, “45 per cent capacity may be read as 60 per cent capacity.”

The average occupancy rate in domestic flights since their resumption in India on May 25 has been around 50-60 per cent only.

On the other hand, the scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic till September 30.

However, special international flights under Vande Bharat Mission are operating to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad.

(With inputs from PTI)