New Delhi: Hours after SpiceJet announced a five-day '1+1 offer sale' for domestic flyers, the aviation regulator body DGCA asked the airline to stop its sale of tickets as the government-imposed fare limits are in place for such flights.

The move from the DGCA comes after the airline on Monday said it has started a five-day "1+1 offer sale" where it was offering one-way base fares starting as low as Rs 899, excluding taxes, on its domestic network.

The airline further added that the customers booking a ticket during the sale will get a complimentary voucher with a maximum value of Rs 2,000 per booking, which can be used for future bookings. Saying that the government-imposed fare limits are already in place, the DGCA asked the airline to stop the sale.

Responding to the move of the government, SpiceJet said that it has already complied with the DGCA directive.

Notably, the Civil Aviation Ministry had on May 21 placed upper and lower limits on domestic airfares through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till August 24. Later, it was extended till November 24.

After nearly two months of suspension, the scheduled domestic passenger services resumed on May 25. However, the scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 till August 31.

Apart from this, the DGCA also asked the airline to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. On June 26, the cap was increased to 45 per cent.

The regulator had made it clear that each airline would sell at least 40 per cent of its tickets on a flight at prices less than the midpoint between the lower limit and upper limit.

