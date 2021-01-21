Domestic Flights Latest Updates: At a time when the domestic flights are running at 80 per cent capacity, media reports on Thursday suggested that the Centre is in talks with the airlines about the possibility of operating domestic services at full capacity. However, the decision on the matter will be taken soon. Also Read - Sasikala Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Second RT-PCR Test, Shifted to Intensive Care

However, the airlines have urged the Central government to delay the permit since they will not be able to operate any more capacity profitably during the pandemic time. All airlines, except IndiGo, have asked the Centre to postpone such a decision till March, since forward-booking for the next three months is weak.

Notably, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently allowed domestic carriers to run flights at 80 percent capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per updates, the Centre is planning to take things back to normalcy and that’s why it is seeking suggestions to remove the cap on capacity from the middle of January.

The development comes as the domestic flight operations resumed on May 25, 2020 after a gap of two months due to COVID-induced restrictions. Soon after the lockdown, the Centre had allowed airlines to operate at 33 percent capacity, which was subsequently increased in a staggered manner.

On the other side, the international flight operations remain suspended, but some flights are permitted through air bubble arrangements with more than 23 countries under Vande Bharat Mission.